Toyota launches new Urban Cruiser

The all-new Urban Cruiser will feature K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in a choice of manual transmission and automatic transmission with a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 2:35 pm

Hyderabad: Marking its entry into the sub-compact SUV segment, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser on Wednesday. The youngest SUV will be available in 290 cities across India and deliveries for the same will begin from mid-October. It is priced between Rs 8,40,000 to Rs 11,30,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is available in three trims – Mid, High and Premium.

The all-new Urban Cruiser will feature K-Series 1.5 litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in a choice of manual transmission and automatic transmission with a fuel efficiency of 17.03 kmpl and 18.76 kmpl respectively. The car competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet to name a few.

To demonstrate its gratitude and provide an early-movers advantage for customers who pre-booked the Urban Cruiser, the company announced the Respect Package – which is a no-cost periodic maintenance for up to two years (or 20,000 kms whichever is earlier), that our customers are appreciating.

Speaking about the sub-compact SUV segment, Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and service, TKM said, “The segment is growing rapidly and is becoming an important segment in the post-Covid world, where people are looking at cars that are more personal in nature and are budget-friendly. This segment has grown from being 1 per cent of the overall car market in 2013 to being 14 per cent currently.”

Soni also spoke about how electrification will become even more important in the coming future. In terms of sales, the company is hopeful of seeing a greater pull for cars in the upcoming festive season. “We are slowly riveting back to pre-Covid levels as customer confidence is slowly coming back. Personal mobility and the low-end car market is growing beyond pre-Covid situation and that is a positive sign,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .