Toyota rolls out new SUV Urban Cruiser

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser to fortify its offerings in the segment and cater to its growing number of young customers. The Toyota Urban Cruiser was launched by Niharika, Director of Harsha Auto Group, at Harsha Toyota, Kondapur showroom on Saturday. Suresh Bhargav, CEO, Sanjeev, CFO, Mirza Ahmed Ali, vice president sales and Purna Chandra Rao, CPO and other sales heads of Harsha Group were also present.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the success of the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza, according to a press release. The compact SUV offers all the high-end features that customers seek in their cars. Moreover, it offers an early entry into the Toyota SUV family for the young and comes with global standards of sales and after-sales service, the press release said.

To ensure more safety, Urban Cruiser offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, advanced body structure, electro chromic IRVM, hill hold control, reverse parking camera with display in audio and isofix child seat restraint system.

