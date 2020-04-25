TPCC demands action against Akbaruddin Owaisi

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) demanded action on AIMIM Floor Leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, alleging that his comments on poor facilities at the Gandhi Hospitals, will encourage attacks on the medical staff.

Citing the comments reportedly made by the Majlis leader that the Gandhi hospital is worse than Jails, G Niranjan, Convener TPCC Task Force on Covid 19, said that such comments not only put the doctors in defense and also makes them open to more attacks by the victims and also their relatives.

“The TPCC is surprised at the observations of the MIM leader who has said that the doctors and nurses are indifferent towards the patients and the food is below standard. The comments came at a time the Centre and Telangana governments warning stern action on those attacking the medical staff,” Niranjan said in his statement. The TPCC spokesperson also demanded the State government to convene an all party meeting and set up a all party committee to allay fears in the minds of people.

TPCC complains SHRC against Arnab

Meanwhile, the TPCC also approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking action against Journalist Arnab Goswami for his alleged comments on the Indian National Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Dr Mallu Ravi, TPCC vice-president, in a letter submitted to the commission on Friday terming Arnab Goswami as a pseudo journalist and said that he had made communally inflammatory comments on Republic TV.

