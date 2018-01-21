TPCC demands all party meet on Panchayat Raj Act

By | Published: 9:07 pm

Hyderabad: Amidst speculations over gram panchayat elections in February, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday condemned any move by the State government to amend Panchayat Raj Act for introducing indirect elections to sarpanch posts in gram panchayats. He said the move might trigger defections of elected candidates between political parties.

In a statement on Sunday, Reddy urged for an all party meeting on the proposed amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act to elicit opinion of all political parties before introducing it in the Assembly.

He also opposed elections to gram panchayats before August 1, 2018, as it would reduce the term of the existing ruling bodies of gram panchayats.

He expressed concern over not releasing the voters list in all gram panchayats on December 15 as per norms, which could delay gram panchayat elections.

The Congress party has decided to conduct meetings at gram panchayat level on January 23 and submit representations to the revenue officials in the Assembly constituency headquarters on January 27.

They would hold district level meetings and submit representations to the District Collectors on January 30, seeking to conduct elections as per schedule in July.

He also wanted the authorities to conduct the gram panchayat elections using ballot paper rather than electronic voting machines (EVMs).