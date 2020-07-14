TPCC demands free treatment for white card holding Covid patients in pvt hospitals

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Hyderabad: The TPCC under it’s “Speak up Telangana” mass contact programme scheduled on Saturday, wants to highlight demands that include free covid treatment to white card holders in all hospitals. The TPCC Covid 19 Task Force suggests that the government take over 50 percent of all the beds in private hospitals, and to regulate fee charged by the private hospitals.

State Congress Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy in a statement here on Tuesday, said that the government can also seize 50 percent of all hotel rooms in districts and State capital to provide home quarantine to patients. He also demanded the Telangana government to increase the Covid diagnostic tests.

Urging party cadre to take these demands into the people through the Speak Up Telangana programme by putting into use all types of social media applications , the TPCC Chief suggested that confidence of general public in government hospitals can only be created by offering better service, food and oxygen. “By releasing sufficient funds to government hospitals one can easily achieve this goal,” he said.

The Congress is also demanding Rs 10 lakh exgratia to the kin of all those died of Covid 19 in the State and Rs 50 lakh for the medical staff, sanitation workers, police and journalists that died of the virus while discharging duties . The party alleges that the Chief Minister who has reviewed agriculture after his absence for 13 days but has not taken up the issue of Covid, leading to wide spread fear among public about the spread of the pandemic.

