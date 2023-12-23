TPCC Executive Committee meeting to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday

Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare, Ministers and other senior leaders from the party would be participating in the meeting

Hyderabad: Buoyed with the party’s success in the Assembly elections, the Telangana Congress is leaving no stone unturned to repeat the performance in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Executive Committee meeting is scheduled to be conducted here on Sunday. Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare, Ministers and other senior leaders from the party would be participating in the meeting.

The agenda for the meeting is to discuss and finalise the strategies to be adopted for the party’s success in the Lok Sabha elections. The Political Affairs Committee had met recently and appointed the Ministers and a couple of senior leaders as incharges for the 17 parliamentary constituencies.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had won only three seats in the State. With the Congress coming to power, the party is now keen to prove a point by winning as many constituencies in the ensuing elections.

Accordingly, emphasis is being laid on strengthening the party at district and mandal levels by appointing District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents, coordination committees between the DCC and local MLAs amongst other plans.

Party sources said the party high command could also elicit leaders’ opinion on the new TPCC president, with the post being currently held by the Chief Minister. All the details and decisions taken at the meeting would be shared with the party high command by the AICC Telangana incharge, they said.

This apart there could be discussions on filling up the vacant nominated posts. The party leaders had already assured the aspirants that the posts would be filled up before Sankranthi festival.

Agriculture Minister holds meet with TPCC Campaign Committee chairman

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held a meeting with TPCC Campaign Committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud and other Congress leaders from Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

The Minister, who was earlier appointed as the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency, spoke to Congress corporators, a few leaders who contested the Assembly elections and former corporators and discussed the measures to be adopted for the Congress party’s victory in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary Constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, party sources said.