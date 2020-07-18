TPCC launches ‘Speak Up Telangana’

By | Published: 7:19 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and MP N Uttam Kumar launched ‘Speak Up Telangana’ social media campaign here on Saturday and spoke with the cadre through social media. The campaign is being organised by TPCC Covid-19 Task Force chaired by Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

Reiterating the party’s demand to include Covid treatment in Aarogyasri scheme, Uttam Kumar Reddy said Covid treatment must be made free of cost for all BPL families in Telangana. He also demanded the government to regulate the charges for treatment in private hospitals and to increase the number of Covid tests.

The ‘Speak Up Telangana’ also highlighted TPCC’s demands such as strengthening of medical infrastructure in all government hospitals, provision of adequate number of ventilators and sufficient oxygen, Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to BPL families and Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to medical, health and sanitation staff, municipal, panchayat employees, police personnel and journalists who are the frontline warriors.

Party expressed satisfaction over the response from the cadre and general public to the ‘Speak Up Telangana’ initiative.

