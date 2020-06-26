TPCC observes “Congress Salam” to departed soldiers of Galwan

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: The TPCC on Friday observed “Congress Salam”, a silent deeksha in memory of martyrs of Galwan valley at Indo-China border here on Friday. Following the directions of the AICC to all State units, TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy , working President Ponnam Prabhakar, Vice President Mallu Ravi and others offered tributes to soldiers that lost life in the recent skirmish with China. Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy observed silent deeksha at his Madapur residence.

Addressing media at Gandhi Bhavan Uttam Kumar Reddy paid rich tributes to Colonel Santosh Babu and said that he will remain as a hero in the hearts of people of Telangana. He said that 20 soldiers lost their lives under Narendra Modi’s watch wile there was not a single causality for 45 years. “Modi must explain the country the utility of his extensive foreign travel,” Uttam said. He pointed out that hitherto friendly countries also turned into enemies during Modi’s rule.

Alleging that centre has failed miserably with regard to external affairs and protecting borders, he also demanded that China must return to its earlier position . He announced that party cadre will stage protests in front of district collectorates on June 29. He also called upon cadre to celebrate birth centenary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on June 28 and said that he has a special place in the hearts of every party worker.

