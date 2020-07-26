TPCC to stage Dharna in front of Raj Bhavan against Rajasthan Governor

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to stage a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Monday in protest against the Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra’s alleged attempts to obstruct democracy by raising superficial and motivated queries on the Ashok Gehlot government’s demand for convening a session of the State assembly.

TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, addressing “Speak up Democracy,” an online initiative of the AICC, called upon all Congress party leaders to reach Raj Bhavan by 10 AM on Monday. He accused the BJP of playing a political game to subvert the mandate given to Congress in Rajasthan.

“While the people of the country are facing Covid-19 pandemic and are suffering months long lockdown, the BJP is resorting to horse trading to usurp power from an elected government. It did the same in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. Now the BJP is playing the same game in Rajasthan,”he said. He said that the party high command directed all State level party functionaries to participate in Monday’s nationwide protest against the Rajasthan governor.

