TPCC upbeat after Jharkhand Assembly results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is upbeat following the party’s show in Jharkhand Assembly elections and pointed out at the severe drubbing faced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). It also exuded confidence that the party would make its mark in the upcoming Municipal elections in Telangana.

AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, speaking to media here on Monday, said the people of Jharkhand had given a tight slap in the face of the BJP which had been implementing a fascist agenda. “The BJP at the Centre during its second term has completely subverted the Constitution and as a result lost power in five States,” he said. He predicted that the national party would further lose its ground in the coming elections.

Forecasting an improved performance by the Congress in the upcoming municipal elections, he alleged that the reorganisation of wards was unscientific and done keeping in view the victory of the ruling party. “People from all walks of life have distanced themselves from the TRS. The Congress will see that social justice is done in selecting candidates for the civic polls,” he said.

Step out of Darussalam: CLP to MIM

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the AIMIM had a tacit understanding with the BJP including in Jharkhand. He said the Majlis had supported the BJP by alienating minorities from the secular vote bank. “MIM is the reason why the BJP grew phenomenally in Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal. It is not enough for MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to organise a meeting at party headquarters, Darussalam, but he must join hands with other secular parties,” he said.

He said the Congress would organise a massive rally from Gandhi Bhavan against the BJP’s divisive politics on December 28. He also demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declare the State would not implement the provisions of the new citizenship law.

