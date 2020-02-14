TPCC welcomes Apex court’s directions

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Thursday welcomed the directions of the Supreme Court to political parties to submit the details of their candidates having criminal background to the Election Commission within 72 hours of their selection.

Calling it a welcome sign, TPCC spokesperson and TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee member, G Niranjan said that such a rule was required to overcome the criminalisation of present politics.

“In the present political scenario honest and sincere people are afraid of contesting the elections and the political parties also inclined to select their candidates having money and muscle power irrespective of their criminal nature,” Niranjan said in a statement.

