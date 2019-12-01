TRA hosts Rowing Triathlon

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Rowing Association (TRA) on Sunday organised a unique Rowing Triathlon event in the city to promote rowing among the people of Hyderabad. The Triathlon event comprising of cycling, running, and rowing was held on the eve of the 38th Senior National Rowing Champions 2019 for Men and Women, to be held from December 2 to 7.

Over 200 National and State-level rowers took part in the event, which started from the Lumbini Park and culminated at the SATS Rowing Club. Dronacharya Award-winning coach Ismail Baig said the aim is to position rowing as a national sport and to increase awareness among the people of Hyderabad about the game. “Telangana Rowing Association firmly believes in catching sports enthusiasts at an early age and to expose them to rowing. This sport is highly dynamic in nature. The ultimate objective is to make India as a strong contender for an Olympic medal in the sport.”

