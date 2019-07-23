TRA president pats Esha

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:10 pm

Hyderabad: Amit Sanghi, President of Telangana Rifle Association, congratulated young shooting prodigy Esha Singh for winning silver medal in the 10m air pistol Junior women individual and bronze medal in 10m air pistol in the mixed event in the recently concluded ISSF Junior World Cup held in Suhl.

Sanghi appreciated Esha Singh’s performance. “She created history as a first Junior Shooter from South India who won silver medal and bronze medal in 10m air pistol in individual and mixed event category,’’ he said.

