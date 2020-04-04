Tracing Markaz returnees a big challenge in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Karimnagar: It has become a big challenge for officials to trace the whereabouts of people who attended the Markaz congregation.

Revenue and police officials, who easily traced out Indonesians and foreigners who returned from the meeting, were facing trouble to know the whereabouts of people absconding from their houses during the last few days.

While some of them ran away from their houses and were taking shelter at some undisclosed places, a majority of them have switched off their mobile phones to cut off access to officials.

Officials estimated that about 57 persons from erstwhile Karimnagar district attended the Markaz event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi. While some of them had already been identified and sent to isolation wards, a few people could not be traced traced so far.

Officials managed to identify the people who travelled in flights and in trains in reserved compartments. However, it has become difficult to trace the people those who travelled in general compartments.

While some persons voluntarily approached the officials, a few of them were absconding and taking shelter in other places by switching off mobile phones. Thought the officials managed to find out the names and addresses of Markaz visitors with the help others, they had to return disappointed when they came to know that the persons were not staying in their houses.

A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity that they were trying to guess the movements of persons with the cell towers where the mobile phones were switched off.

One Km radius area cordoned off in Peddapalli

Peddapalli: Officials cordoned off one kilometre radius area in NTPC wherein a COVID-19 positive case was reported. A resident of Annapurna colony, and some persons, who attended Markaz prayers, was tested positive on Friday.

Alerted with the first positive case in the district, officials closed the area on Saturday as a precautionary measure to check the spread of virus.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar conducted a review meeting with officials and public representatives to discuss the measures to be taken check the spread of virus at Ramagundam Municipal Corporation office.

He instructed officials to cordon off one km radius area around the house of the person who tested positive for the virus. He also instructed shifting of the family members other people who met them, to a government quarantine centre.

The Minister directed the officials to repeat the survey in corporation limits. He also instructed Collector Snikta Patnaik to arrange for masks and sanitisation material to medical staff and sanitation works by allocating amount from CSR funds.

Collector informed that the people attended Markaz prayers, along with their family members have been shifted to the government quarantine centre and sent their samples for medical examination. While one person was tested positive for the virus, three got negative and report of a person is yet to come.

While 53 persons were kept in a guest house near Garrepalli, 15 persons were admitted in an isolation ward of Sultanabad hospital, she said and added that 600 bed quarantine centres had been established.

Two test positive in Jagitial

Jagitial: Two COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Jagitial on Saturday. In a statement, Collector G Ravi said that samples of 73 persons, who were in quarantine, were sent for medical examination.

While two tested positive, 43 persons were negative. Reports of remaining 28 persons was awaited The positive persons were shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

It was learnt that the two persons, who tested positive for COVID-19, had attended the Markaz congregation. After coming to know about their visit to Nizamuddin, officials quarantined them.

All Markaz visitors and other suspected persons were quarantined in JNTU College and Polasa Agriculture College.

