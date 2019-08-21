Tracing the journey of scrumptious biryani

By | Published: 7:18 pm

Food connoisseurs and biryani lovers headed to the interesting session centred around biryani in the ‘Biryani, Stories and Its Journey’ held as part of ‘The Great Biryani Journey’ at Peerless Inn. Sharing nuggets about biryani, and its history were bloggers Indrajit Lahiri, Sabyasachi Ray Chaudhary and Taher Syed.

The trio spoke at length about the history, how it became such a ubiquitous dish in Deccan, its different avatars in the North and South, varied ingredients used, and flavours that are centric to the region where they are cooked.

The hotel, which is celebrating an extended week celebrating the dish, is offering guests the chance to tickle their taste buds with a wide variety of biryani such as chicken, mutton, boneless chicken, Chicken 65, shahi mutton, prawns, mushroom, and paneer to name a few.The special food festival is on at The Pavilion, Peerless Inn, till August 24.