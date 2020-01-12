Track ‘accurate’ forecasts on India Meteorological Department’s mausam

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and is responsible for meteorological observations, weather forecasting and seismology, has come up with a new website, www.mausam.imd.gov.in.

The new website boasts of features like Geographic Information System (GIS) platforms providing accurate updates to public, sub-division-wise and district-wise weather warnings at Nowcast section.

As per information on the website, images of satellite, radar and satellite with lightning are provided while forecasts such as city forecasts, short to medium range forecast, extended range forecast, seasonal forecast and quantitative precipitation forecast too can be accessed.

According to officials, the objective is to take meteorological observations and provide current and forecast meteorological information for optimum operation of weather-sensitive activities like agriculture, irrigation, shipping, aviation and offshore oil explorations.

The website will issue warnings against severe weather phenomena like tropical cyclones, dust storms, heavy rains, snow, cold and heat waves, which cause destruction of life and property. IMD also provides meteorological statistics required for agriculture, water resource management, industries, oil exploration and other nation-building activities.

K Nagarathna, Director, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad said that public can access the new website and get latest information on weather warnings and forecast.

“The older version of the website is now only for internal purposes and the data on that will not be available for general public,” she said.

Along with regular forecast, the new website has features such as marine forecast, tourism forecast, thunderstorm prediction, fog forecast, air quality, power sector and pilgrimage forecast, agromet advisory and climate services.

In addition, there are links to specialised subjects including civil aviation, climatology, hydrometeorology, instrumentation, meteorological telecommunication, positional astronomy and satellite meteorology and seismology.

