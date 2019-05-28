Tractor carrying NREGS workers overturns in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Nagarkurnool: A tractor carrying NREGS workers on their way back home after completion of work in Nandi Voddeman village of Bijinapally mandal overturned, killing a worker on the spot on Tuesday. Two others were injured in the incident.

Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and District Collector E Sreedhar, who came to know about the incident, went to Nagarkurnool Government Hospital where the injured were being treated and asked the doctors to provide them good treatment.

MLA Janardhan Reddy also met the bereaved family of Anjanamma (55), who died in the accident and gave Rs 50,000 to her husband as immediate relief.