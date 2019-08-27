Tractor driver found murdered in Patancheru

By | Published: 7:20 pm

Sangareddy: A 40-year-old man was found murdered at Pedda Kanjerla village of Patancheru mandal on Tesday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Begari Divakar, a native of Mudimanikyam of Pulkal mandal. After marrying one Surekha, a native of Patancheru, Divakar settled down at Chaitanya Nagar in Patancheru and worked as a tractor driver. Divakar, who left Mudimanikyam on Monday evening with an unidentified person returned to Patancheru the same day night. However, he did not reach home. DSP Rajeshwar Rao and Inspector Naresh inspected the crime scene. A case was registered and investigation was on.

