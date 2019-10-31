Lions Club distributes cloth carry bags in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:19 pm 8:33 pm

Mancherial: Members of the Lions Club International’s Hi-Tech Colony chapter organized an awareness programme against usage of plastic and distributed carry bags made of cloth in a government school in Ambedkar Colony here on Thursday. The chief guest of the event was G Swarupa Rani, commissioner of Mancherial municipality.

Swarupa was all praise for the members of the chapter for raising awareness among the pupils and citizens over consequences of the plastic. She requested all sections of the society to extend their cooperation in making Mancherial a plastic-free entity. She informed that the plastic was being consumed in six forms including carry bags, glasses and covers and urged civilians to shun it as the government banned it.

Chapter’s president K Satyapal Reddy said that they were conducting a slew of programmes for preventing plastic and were encouraging the public to go for eco-friendly bags. He informed a rally was taken out by the students, saplings were planted and drawing competition was held, as part of the awareness drive. He added cloth carry bags were given to owners of business establishments.

Namani Ramesh Kumar, general secretary of the chapter, Punnamchand, treasurer, Municipal engineer Srinivas, Prakash, head master of the school, Hanumanth Rao, Pallapu Tirupati, Pochamallu, Nagender, Narsinga Rao, Mohan Reddy, Tirupathi Reddy and many others were present.

