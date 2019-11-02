Trader assaulted for felicitating Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: A trader, who felicitated Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy at Borabanda, was assaulted by a group of men earlier this week. The incident, which took place on Sunday, came to light only after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday.

According to the police, a group led by one Imran barged into the shop of Harish Patel and picked up an argument for inviting the BJP leader to his shop. The group then allegedly assaulted Patel.

Based on his complaint, the SR Nagar police booked a case against Imran and others.

