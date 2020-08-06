Trader held for hit and run in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police on Wednesday arrested a trader on charges of driving his car under the influence of alcohol and fatally running over a motorist late on Monday. The victim was returning from his sister’s house after celebrating Raksha Bandhan, police said.

The arrested person was identified as B Keshava (45), who runs a catering business and is a resident of Bapu Ghat in Langar Houz. Late Monday night, Keshava picked up his two brothers from LB Nagar in his car and they had a liquor party. While returning towards Rajendranagar, Keshava first crashed his car into another car near Kismatpur village.

According to the police, when they reached Shivrampally, Keshava mowed down Srinivas, who was on his scooter. Srinivas succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

“Even after the accident, Keshava did not stop car and drove towards Mailardevpally, where he hit another two-wheeler, injuring one person,” police said.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police had caught Keshava in the wee hours of Tuesday and found his Blood Alcohol Content to be 550 mg per 100 ml. Four cases were registered against him in Rajendranagar and Mailardevpally.

The Rajendranagar police, who had registered a case for negligence causing death, arrested him again on Wednesday, and produced him before court, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.

