Trader held for selling banned foreign cigarettes in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The East Zone Task Force along with the Shahinayathgunj police raided a godown in Begum Bazaar and arrested its owner on charges of procuring banned foreign cigarettes here on Monday night. Cigarettes worth Rs 6 lakh were seized from him.

The arrested person was Santosh Dave (46), owner of Mahalaxmi Marketing and a resident of Osman Shahi in Afzalgunj. He is a native of Rajasthan.

According to the police, Santosh migrated to Hyderabad two decades ago and set up a perfume business at KK Complex in Feelkhana of Begum Bazaar. As the income he got in the business was meagre, he began selling foreign cigarettes.

“He was procuring these cigarettes from unknown distributors in neighbouring States and was selling it here,” police said, adding that these cigarettes did not have the mandatory pictorial warnings and violated the guidelines of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Product Act 2003.

“These foreign cigarettes contain a very high content of tobacco dust which is hazardous to health. In spite of hazardous nature, foreign brand cigarettes are big hit in youth due to its slim and distinct flavour,” officials said.

The arrested person along with the seized material were handed over to the Shahinayathgunj police for further investigation.

