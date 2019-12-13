Trader posts video on FB before committing suicide in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Kothagudem: A cloth trader, duped by a friend, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here on Friday.

Before committing suicide, he posted a selfie-video on Facebook addressing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, seeking justice for his family. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Mukhtar (32) of Ex-servicemen colony of Chunchupalli mandal near Kothagudem district headquarters.

Mukhtar alleged he started clothes business in partnership with his friend Ramesh in Bhadrachalam one year ago. But Ramesh along with his friend Suresh, cheated him and siphoned away money without his knowledge, he said in his video.

He complained that he and his wife were summoned to Bhadrachalam on December 10, and, Ramesh and Suresh accompanied by a mediator Naresh, threatened him saying they would take over his business.

“Since I have no other recourse I am ending my life. I am a follower of Kothagudem MLA V Venkateswar Rao, please ensure justice for my family, I hope my death will do justice to them,” he pleaded to the Chief Minister before bidding adieu to all.

As a last wish he wanted that postmortem of his body should not be conducted and last rites be conducted as per Muslim tradition. Chunchupalli Inspector of Police Ch Aruna visited the spot and booked a case in connection with the incident. The body was shifted to Kothagudem District General Hospital.

