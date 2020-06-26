Traders in Hyderabad shut shops voluntarily to check virus

By | Published: 12:01 am 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: As the Covid-19 pandemic spreads further, traders from different parts of the city have voluntarily begun closing their shops, stating that prevention is better than cure.

Many associations have announced that they are pulling down their shutters for at least a week to 10 days. Beginning Friday, traders in various markets have already stopped business while a few others have slashed their business timings.

Associations including the Hyderabad Secunderabad Sanitary Dealers Association, the Automobile Wholesale and Retail Merchants Association, the Twin Cities Rice Mill Stores Association, the Secunderabad Electric Trade Association and the Inder Bagh and Gujarati Galli Medical Traders Association are among those who have decided to put the business on hold for the time being.

“There are 200 sanitary shops that will remain shut for a week from Saturday to July 5. All merchants have agreed with the decision to contain the spread of the virus,” Deepak Gupta, convenor, HSSDA, told Telangana Today. A decision on opening the market will be taken on July 3 after a meeting of the association, he added.

“We are already in financial distress since there was no business at all during the three months of the lockdown. However, the safety of customers is also our priority and so we are supporting the association’s decision,” said Ketul Modi, a trader.

The General Bazaar Silk Cloth Merchant’s Association, which has members from one of the biggest markets in the city and sees huge footfall on all days, has issued a notice on the situation.

“As coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in our area, for the safety of our customers and our teams, the shops will be closed till July 5,” the notice read. Vijay Kumar, the association president said they took the decision keeping in mind public safety.

However, the closure notwithstanding, traders will have to pay wages for the closure period to their workers. “We cannot deprive them of their salaries as they are part of our family,” Kumar said.

Begum Bazaar: Biggest commercial hub comes to halt

The biggest commercial hub of the city in Begum Bazaar will remain closed from Sunday for the next week.

Laxminarayana Rathi, president of Begum Bazaar Kirana Merchant Association, said hundreds of people from across the city were visiting the market every day.

“Despite our best efforts, there are some problems in ensuring social distancing. As a result, a few of us here contracted Covid-19. So, we have decided to close down the market,” he said.

Ram Kishore, a dry fruit merchant from Begum Bazaar, said closing down the shops for a week would mean a huge financial loss.

“We are still trying to overcome the losses due to the lockdown. When we reopened after the lockdown, we had to dispose of our stock since most of the fruits got rotten,” he said.

Following the decision, the heavy rush was witnessed at the market with small kirana store merchants rushing to stock commodities.

“I visit the market on alternate days and buy commodities. After the announcement of the closure of the market, I rushed to buy a stock that should last for at least 15 days,” said K Jagadish, a trader.

Lad Bazar: Self-imposed lockdown for next 15 days

The usual hustle and bustle at Laad Bazaar, famous across the country for its bangles, was missing on Friday after the traders announced a self-imposed lockdown for the next 15 days.

All the shops were closed in Laad Bazaar bangle market, Jillu Khana apparels market and the Khilwat Road market as well.

Mohammed Mustafa Ali Muzaffar, president, Laad Bazaar Market Association, said they had taken the decision keeping in mind the prevailing coronavirus situation. “It is a collective decision of the traders. Considering the present scenario, the decision was warranted,” he said.

The Hyderabad Cut Piece Cloth Merchant Association too decided on a self-imposed lockdown.“Around 1,500 shops in Rikabgunj, Patel Market and surroundings will remain closed,” said P Sunil Kumar Gupta.

Around 5,000 salesmen are employed in these markets. The Ghansi Bazaar Market Association has also decided to close down businesses till July 5.

Gold jewellery shops join in covid fight

The gold, silver and pearls traders associations including Pot Market Jewellers Association, The Secunderabad Gold Silver Jewellery and Diamond Merchants Association, Gold Silver Jewellery and Diamond Merchants Association and other associations in old city, Abids Road and Punjagutta have also announced the closure of their shops till July 5.

