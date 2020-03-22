‘Traditional’ Lounge in Hyderabad airport for regular rituals

By | Published: 12:21 am 10:41 pm

Of late, a few photographs and videos have been circulating in WhatsApp and social media that someone who wanted to perform his regular rituals (sandhyavandanam) in airport or some shopping mall, has been able to do so. For such people who want to follow their daily vows (anusthanams), ‘Brahmin Welfare Bhavan’ has created a place in Hyderabad which is providing all the requisite facilities.

It’s been just over 15 days that this ‘Brahmin Welfare Bhavan’ has been started in Shamshabad area, which is very close by to the airport. Based on their own experiences, Giriprasad Sarma came up with a concept of starting a Brahmin lounge at the airport for those who are traditional and want to continue their daily practices when travelling. “If anyone is experiencing a flight delay, or cancellation, they can make use of this facility. ‘Brahmin Welfare Bhavan Lounge’ is a quiet space where we can relax and escape the stress of the terminal with a ‘feel at home’ atmosphere. People can take a shower, do their puja, have a traditional lunch of their choice and even do Swayam paakam (self-cooking),” says Giriprasad, founder-president of Brahmin Welfare Bhavan.

The process is very simple: if one is travelling or arriving from/to Hyderabad, they can enrol their schedule, number of persons, with details of their tour, breakfast, lunch, and dinner of their choice in advance. They can also use the facility of charging their devices, besides accessing fastest Wi-Fi network.

The charges are also very reasonable, “Rs 2,500 lifetime membership is mandatory and per head breakfast is Rs 100, lunch Rs 200, dinner Rs 200, room rents AC Rs 200/hr and non-Ac Rs 100/hr. One can check-in at any time; we also arrange cars for self-driving or on rental as well, temporary Indian mobile is available with us (as those who travel from other countries might not have their phones working in our country) and strictly this is only for traditional Brahmins,” says Giriprasad who also runs Brahmana Bhavan in Chikkadpally.

“There are many economically backward Brahmins who cannot afford to stay in hotel rooms and lodges, and the ones who come to the city either to see their children, medical reasons or other issues can avail the free food and boarding facilities that we offer,” concludes Giriprasad, who also runs many other services for people belonging to the Brahmin community. To reach out to this organisation and avail their services, one can contact +91 97016 09689 on WhatsApp.

