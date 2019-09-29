Trafalgar may score in Kolkata feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:51 pm

Kolkata: Trafalgar from the stables of J. E. Mckeown to be ridden by A. Sandesh, who is in good condition, may score in the Calcutta Monsoon Derby (Grade II) 2000 metres, a terms for horses 3-years-old only, the plum event of the races to be held here on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1 45 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Itsamoocow 1, Hurricane Storm 2, Knights Gambit 3

2. Astoria 1, Shimmering Star 2, Tough Enough 3

3. Louboutin 1, Hukumat 2, Caiden 3

4. Sniper 1, Cold Frontier 2, Fiorelle 3

5. Trafalgar 1, Tenno Sho 2, Rosina 3

6. Perpetual Winning 1, Breezeofthesouth 2, Amorous White 3

7. After Shock 1, Eastside 2, Kantai 3

Day’s Best: Sniper.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

