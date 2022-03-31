Traffic advisory in Hyderabad in view of Vice President’s visit on April 1

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory for Friday in view of the visit of Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu to the city.

Traffic will be stopped or diverted on the following road stretches. The VP will arrive at Begumpet Airport at 9.35 am on Friday and proceed to his residence via PNT flyover, Shyam Lal Building, HPS Begumpet, Begumpet flyover, Punjagutta flyover, Jubilee Hills checkpost to Road No. 29, Jubilee Hills.

On Friday evening, at 4.30 pm, the VP will proceed to NTR Stadium from Jubilee Hills Road No 29. Traffic will be diverted or stopped on the following route:

Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, Sri Nagar T Junction, NFCL, Taj Krishna, Ansari Manzil, RTO Office, VV Statue, Khairtabad flyover, Necklace Rotary, NTR Ghat, Telugu Talli Flyover, Iqbal Minar, Katta Maisamma Temple, Indira Park, NTR Stadium.

After completion of the programme, the VP will return at 6 pm to his residence on the same route.

