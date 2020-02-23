Traffic advisory issued in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have requested the public to take alternate routes in view of a public meeting to be held at Hockey ground, Masab Tank between 6 pm and 9.30 pm on Monday.

“In view of a public meeting, heavy rush is expected. We request the public to take alternate routes and cooperate,” a press release issued by traffic police stated.

