Traffic ASI tests positive for Covid-19 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-inspector working at the Traffic Training Institute Goshamahal tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital. A resident of Balagunj in Chatrinaka in the old city, the police official complained of health problems and was referred to King Koti hospital initially.

A few more policemen from the City Police were tested positive for the Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment at the health facility in the old city. The policemen are from different police stations in the city.

