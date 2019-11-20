Traffic Awareness programme at St Paul’s High School

By | Published: 12:00 am

Hyderabad: As part of inculcating the habit of road safety and educating about the traffic rules among the school children, the Hyderabad Traffic Police organised a traffic awareness program at St Paul’s High School in Hyderguda here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar was the chief guest for the program which was attended by over 1,000 students.

On the road safety, the Commissioner asserted that every citizen is a policeman and asked students to insist their parents to follow traffic rules like wearing helmet, seat belt and following traffic discipline.

Requesting the school managements of employing women staff in school buses, Anjani Kumar said the practice is already in vogue in many western and developed countries.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said that minor driving is a life threatening offence to self as well as to others. He urged students to take oath that they will not drive a vehicle until they become 18-year-old and strictly follow traffic rules.

This year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police has visited 231 schools and about 1.1 lakh children participated in the awareness programs. Seven children of the St Paul’s School spoke about traffic rules and road safety.

