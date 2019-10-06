Traffic constable commits suicide due to financial problems in Suryapet

By | Published: 6:24 pm

Suryapet: A traffic constable committed suicide at Kallur village of Nereducharla mandal in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

Veerapuneni Sridhar (36), who was working as traffic constable at Mahaboobnagar, committed suicide by hanging himself from a beam in the cattle shed on the premises of his house at his native place Kalluru.

According to Nereducharla Assistant Sub-Inspector Srinu Naik, family members of Sridhar found him dead in the cattle shed and informed the police. The deceased was on leave for the last one week and performed the ‘annaprasa’ of his son on Saturday.

According to the police, Sridhar took the extreme step since he felt humiliated when his father Murali and wife Sahithi questioned him about his debts.

The body was shifted to area hospital at Huzurnagar for postmortem. Based on the complaint lodged by his father, Nereducharla police filed a case and took up investigation.

