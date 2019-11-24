Traffic cops act tough against errant tippers in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Cracking the whip against tippers that were flouting safety and traffic rules, the Cyberabad police registered 92 cases against them since October 1. The vehicles were seized and handed over to the GHMC and RTA by the traffic police during special drives.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police had launched regular checking during night hours in Madhapur zone to prevent dangerous activities of trucks carrying construction and demolition debris. The drive was taken up following complaints from road users regarding the issue.

Police found many trucks ferrying on the road in Madhapur, Narsingi, Gachibowli, Raidurgam, Miyapur, Kukatpally and Kokapet areas during night time. The vehicles were found to be overloading with no proper backdoors to secure the load and were being driven rashly causing inconvenience to other road users.

Initially, the traffic police conducted awareness programmes for the truck drivers and owners of the vehicles. “Three programmes were conducted and the drivers were counselled at the Traffic Training Institute. Later, we undertook an enforcement drive and seized vehicles,” said DCP Traffic, Cyberabad, Vijay Kumar.

