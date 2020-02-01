Traffic cops reward obedient motorists in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: As a token of appreciation and to encourage motorists to wear helmets, the Hyderabad Traffic Police and Rachakonda Traffic Police on Friday handed over goodies to several motorists where both the driver and pillion rider wore helmets. As part of the 31st Road Safety Week initiative, traffic personnel from the LB Nagar traffic police and Charminar traffic police in the old city conducted a special drive at various places.

At LB Nagar, police teams identified motorists who followed the helmet rule and handed over petrol coupons to them. On the other hand, the Charminar police handed over movie tickets, food coupons to motorists who were found to be following traffic rules at Madina Junction.

