Traffic cops urge RTA to suspend license of Rajashekar

Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have written to Regional Transport Authority seeking suspension of the driving license of Telugu actor Rajashekar following his frequent involvement in road mishaps. They have requested the RTA officials to take action against the actor for his alleged rash and negligent driving which could prove fatal to the public and him.

Officials cited the recent and third accident involving the actor on the Outer Ring Road at Pedda Golconda in Shamshabad and have taken the step. They are awaiting the reply from the RTA in this regard. This was the third time in the recent past that the actor met with an accident. He was earlier injured in accidents in Hayathnagar and Rajendranagar. Incidentally, there are three pending traffic challans of Rs 1,000 each against his car for over speeding and rash driving.

