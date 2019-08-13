Traffic curbs for Independence Day fete at Golconda

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police imposed traffic curbs at Golconda in view of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Accordingly, the road from Ramdev Guda to Golconda Fort will be closed from 7 am to 12 noon. It will be one-way and vehicles only with car passes A, B and C will be allowed between 7.30 a.m. to 11 .00 a.m.

Vehicles with A, B and C car passes coming from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam will have to proceed via Rethi Bowli junction, Nanal Nagar junction, Balika Bhavan, Andhra Flour Mills, Langer Houz, Tipu Khan Bridge, Ramdev Guda, Makai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate. Vehicles with D, E and F car passes have to come from Seven Tombs side (Banjara Darwaza) via Shaikpet nala and Toli Chowki.

Those with E car passes should proceed to their respective parking places via Hyderabad Golf Club, Jamali Darwaja and park their vehicles in GHMC Playground near Golconda Police Station. The F pass holders coming via

Langer Houz flyover have to take U-turn towards Talabkatta and park their vehicles at HUDA park. Vehicles heading towards Seven Tombs should come via Shaikpet Nala while their parking was arranged in Seven Tombs area.

They can board free buses provided at both the places to reach the function venue.

Meanwhile, the city police have also imposed traffic restrictions at Secunderabad Parade Grounds with diversions to be in place from 8 am to 9 am. The traffic will be diverted at Tivoli junction towards Brooke Bond and NCC Junction, according to a press release.

No handbags, cameras allowed

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar issued a notification in view of the Independence Day Parade, advising the public wanting to view the event not to carry any handbags, briefcases, cameras, tiffin carriers or other containers while proceeding to Golconda Fort Parade Grounds.

Any person found carrying such items would be subjected to frisking and checking by the police, he said, requesting the public to cooperate with the police in this regard.

