Traffic curbs for Kite fest in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the International Kite and Sweet Festival, the traffic police announced restrictions around Parade Grounds, Secunderabad from Monday to Wednesday between 12 noon to 10 pm.

Traffic coming from Plaza towards Tivoli X Road will be diverted at Plaza towards SBI-YMCA left turn-Sweekar Upakar-Tivoli X Roads. Traffic from SBI Junction towards Sweekar Upakar Junction will be diverted at SBI towards YMCA left turn-Sweekar Upakar Junction.

Vehicles coming from Tivoli Junction towards Plaza will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brook Bond left turn-Lee Royal Palace-CTO / Sweekar Upakar Junction –YMCA right turn.

The traffic police urged the citizens to take alternate routes to their destinations during the specified date and timings.

