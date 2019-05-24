Traffic curbs for Ramzan shopping in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: In view of the Ramzan shopping season, the City Traffic Police is imposing a few traffic restrictions from Madina to Himmatpura till June 6. The restrictions will be in vogue from Saturday. Accordingly, all district buses proceeding towards Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, Bengaluru and Srisailam will be diverted via MGBS – Chaderghat – Nalgonda crossroads- Chanchalguda – IS Sadan – Santoshnagar – DMRL – Phisalbanda – MBNR Flyover – Bandlaguda and Aramghar. Route No. 94 buses will have to go straight from Afzalgunj towards Bhulaxmi temple- Left turn – MJ Bridge, right turn at City College towards Puranapul and proceed.

Likewise, all city buses coming from Falaknuma – Engine Bowli – SA Chabutra – Lal Darwaza – Shahalibanda will proceed up to Charminar Bus Stand. City buses from Falaknuma – Engine Bowli – SA Chabutra – Lal Darwaaza – Shahlibanda will take left turn at Himmatpura proceed towards Khilawat – Motigalli – left turn – Moosabowli – City College and proceed.

According to the situation, buses from Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul towards Jumerat Bazaar – Bhulaxmi Temple – Afzalgunj and will not be allowed towards City College.

The Traffic Police said no vehicular traffic will be allowed beyond Mitti-ka-Sher, Kalikaman, Lad Bazaar, Motigalli, Panch Mohalla, Chowk Maidan Khan, Gulzar House and Lakkadkote.

Parking areas:

1. Charminar Bus stand.

2. Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Near City College

3. Pension office at Khilwath,

4. Khilwath Grounds,

5. Mufeed-ul-Alam School Ground at Kotla Aliza.