Traffic curbs for Tiranga Rally in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Police announced traffic restrictions around Mir Alam Eidgah in view of the Tiranga Rally to be organised on Friday by the United Muslim Action Committee in protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The restrictions will be in force from 11 am to 7 pm.

Vehicles will not be allowed from Bahadurpura junction towards Mir Alam Eidgah, and will be diverted towards Kishanbagh and Rama Talkies. Similarly traffic coming from Falaknuma towards Mir Alam Eidgah will be diverted.

Traffic coming from Shivrampally will be diverted at Aram Garh crossroads towards MBNR crossroads and Rajendranagar-Attapur. District buses going towards Shamshabad road via Zoo Park will be diverted via Santoshnagar and Chandrayangutta towards Aram Garh to proceed to Shamshabad and the destination ahead.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.