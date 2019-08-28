Traffic curbs in Dhoolpet from August 29

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police announced traffic diversions in and around Dhoolpet from 8 am on August 29 to 7 am on September 3 in view of the huge rush at the Ganesh idols market in the area.

People coming with heavy vehicles for purchase of Ganesh idols will be allowed to enter Dhoolpet from the Gandhi Statue, Puranapul, and after the purchase, they will have to leave via Bhoiguda Kaman Junction and Ganga Bowli towards Jhirra Road. The lorries/DCMs should be parked at Jummerat Bazaar ground and will be allowed via the entry point at Gandhi Statue on showing the purchase receipt.

General traffic coming from Puranapul or Jummerat Bazaar towards Asif Nagar or Aghapura via Mangalhat side will be diverted at Gandhi Statue, Puranapul, towards Jhinsi Chowrai /Takkarwadi, Ghode-ke-Khabar, Aghapura.

Motorists coming from Asif Nagar and Aghapura towards Puranapul via Mangalhat will be diverted at Bhoiguda Kaman junction towards Aghapura, Ghode-ke-Khabar and Jhinsi Chowrai/Takkarwadi. General traffic coming from Darusalam towards Puranapul via Mangalhat will be diverted via Pan Mandi, Ghode-ke-Khabar, Jhinsi Chowrai, Jummeraat Bazaar and Puranapul.

Auto-trolleys and cars coming from Puranapul/Jummerat Bazaar for purchase of idols should park their vehicles at 100 Feet Road, leading to Kamela, Jiyaguda. Vehicles coming from Asif Nagar and Darusalam can also be parked in Sree Seetharambagh Temple ground.