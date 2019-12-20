Traffic curbs in Hyderabad on Friday

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will be in place on Friday on the occasion of the dinner being hosted by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of Christmas at Lal Bahadur Stadium. The restrictions will be in force between 5 pm and 10 pm.

Traffic will be diverted/not allowed towards BJR statue and will be diverted towards Nampally and Chapel Road. Vehicles coming from Abids will not be allowed towards BJR statue and diverted from SBI Gunfoundry towards Chapel Road.

Similarly, traffic coming from Old MLA Quarters will be diverted at Basheerbagh junction towards Liberty

The places earmarked for alighting and parking places are:

Guests holding gold card passes are to alight at ‘A’ Gate i.e., opposite Khan Lateef Khan building and park their vehicles inside Public Gardens while those with green card passes are to alight at ‘D’ Gate i.e., opposite Aliya Model School, near BJR statue and park their vehicles inside Nizam College Grounds. Guests holding pink card passes are to alight at ‘F, F1’ Gates opposite BJR statue and park their vehicles inside Nizam College Grounds.

