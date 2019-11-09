Traffic curbs in Hyderabad on Saturday

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: In view of the ‘Chalo Tank Bund’ protest called by the TSRTC JAC and political parties, traffic restrictions will be imposed around Tank Bund here on Saturday. The Upper Tank Bund will be closed for vehicular traffic from 8 am to 5 pm.

Officials said permission was not given for the march and protestors were likely to gather and cause traffic obstructions on the Tank Bund and surrounding areas.

Vehicles from Secunderabad towards Tank Bund should take the Karbala Maidan route towards Kavadiguda, CGO Towers and Musheerabad crossroads. Likewise traffic from RTC crossroads towards Indira Park should take a left or right turn at Ashok Nagar crossroad.

Traffic from Telugu Talli flyover should take right towards Iqbal Minar and Ravindra Bharati and traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will have to take left turn at Necklace Rotary an Necklace Road.

Officials said traffic from Himayathnagar “Y” junction should take left at Liberty junction to towards Basheerbagh and traffic from Old MLA Quarters should go straight from Basheerbagh to PCR Junction or take left towards BJR Statue.

Likewise, traffic from SBH, Gunfoundry should go towards KLK Building route from BJR Statue and traffic from Khairatabad flyover should take right at Necklace Rotary towards Mint Compound Lane and further.

The Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

