Traffic curbs on New Year’s eve in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have announced traffic restrictions in and around Tank Bund and Necklace road between 10 pm and 2 am on Tuesday night in view of New Year.

The police said the vehicular traffic will not be allowed on the NTR Marg, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund in intervening night of Tuesday, December 31 and Wednesday, January 1. The authorities have urged general public to take alternative routes.

Vehicular traffic coming from the VV statue towards Necklace Road and NTR Marg will be diverted at the VV statue towards Khairatabad and Raj Bhavan Road. Vehicular traffic coming from BRK Bhavan towards NTR Marg will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Lakdikapul while vehicles from Liberty junction going towards Secunderabad will be diverted at the GHMC Office Y Junction, towards BRK Bhavan, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and Lakdikapul.

The traffic from Khairatabad Market towards Necklace rotary will be diverted at Khairatabad towards Meera Talkies lane. The Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will be closed for general vehicular traffic.

The vehicles coming from Nallagutta Railway Bridge will not be allowed towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road and will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road and traffic from Secunderabad will be diverted at the Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda X Roads, Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple and Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads.

All fly-overs will be closed for traffic. Further, travel buses, lorries and heavy vehicles will not be allowed in Hyderabad City limits till 2 am of January 1.

The traffic police of Hyderabad City will undertake extensive checks to curb drunken driving with breath analyzers, rash and negligent driving, over speeding and triple riding on two-wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and safety.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .