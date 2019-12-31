Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Sikh procession on Tuesday

By | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic police have issued an advisory to regulate the flow of traffic during a procession to mark the birthday celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh between 3 pm and 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

The procession will start from Central Gurudwara Saheb, Gowliguda, and pass through Shanker Sher Hotel, Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Ashok Bazaar, Guru Nanak Mark, Afzalgunj traffic island, Afzalgunj T-junction, Siddiamaber Bazaar, Moazzam-jahi Market, Jambagh and Putlibowli.

Shivaji Bridge Junction: When procession starts, traffic from CBS towards Afzalgunj will be diverted towards SJ Bridge rotary or CBS.

Rammandir Gowliguda: When procession starts, traffic from Putlibowli towards Shanker Sher Hotel will be diverted towards CBS via Ram Mandir Road.

When procession reaches Afzalgunj T-junction, traffic will be diverted via State Central Library, Shivaji Bridge, CBS and Rangamahal till the procession reaches MJ Market.

Rangamahal Junction: When the procession reaches MJ Market and turns towards Jambagh, traffic from Charderghat from Rangamahal junction will be diverted towards CBS, SJ bridge (if necessary), Nayapul.

When the procession reaches State Central Library, traffic from Madina and City College will be diverted towards SJ Museum, SJ Rotary.

Shanti Fireworks: When the procession passes Shanthi Fireworks lane, traffic from Afzalgunj towards MJ Market will be diverted via Feelkhana, Topkhana, Hotel Alaska, Malakunta and Midas High School.

