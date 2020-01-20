Traffic diversions in Hyderabad from Tuesday

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the construction of four-lane elevated corridor, the city police has announced traffic diversions from Road No 45 Jubilee Hills to Durgam Cheruvu for a period of six months. The traffic diversions will come into force from Tuesday.

Traffic coming from Madhapur towards Road No.45 Jubilee Hills will not be allowed towards Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills and it will be diverted towards Road No. 44 via., Mahaa News Channel, NOC Bistro pub, Iqbalia International School, Fernandez Hospital, Road No.39/44 junction, Jubilee Hills Road No. 44, Carzspa, Peddamma Temple Electricity Sub-Station, Road No. 44/56, Road No. 56 and then take right turn to Road No. 60 Jubilee Hills.

The traffic police authorities have urged citizens to take note of the above and may take alternative routes to their destinations and co-operate with the authorities during the period of traffic diversion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter