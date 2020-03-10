Traffic home guards rewarded in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Twenty home guards working with different traffic police stations in the city were rewarded by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar for their ‘good work’ on Tuesday.

The home guards were hailed for acting on right time during different emergency situations, right from clearing water logging, handing over lost bags, money or mobile phones to its owners and detaining vehicles involved in crimes.

Due to the hard work of home guards, Anil Kumar said, road accidents had come down in the city. “As against 405 persons killed in 2016, a total of 271 persons lost their lives in road accidents in 2019. Nevertheless, the traffic police are working to further bring down accidental fatalities in the city,” he said.

The rewarded home guards are N Venkataramana (Asifnagar traffic police station), T Praveen Kumar (Jubilee Hills), G Malsoor ( Malakpet), P Naresh (Begumpet), B Venkat Naik ( Marredpally), B Venkateshwar Yadav ( Jubilee Hills), P T Ambaji Rao (Banjara Hills), E Venkateshwarlu (Saifabad), K Mahesh Kumar (Tolichowki), Ch Srisailam (Tolichowki), M Chennaiah (Nampally) T Vinod Singh (Falaknuma). Others are R Krishna (Kachiguda), B Suresh (Gopalapuram), L Krishna Naik (Narayanguda), K Srikanth (Narayanguda), K Yadagiri (Traffic cell) Syed Nayeem (Traffic MT section), Balakrishna ( RI Admin office) and B Srikanth (e-challan cell).

