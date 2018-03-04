Traffic jam triggers panic among TRT candidates

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Karimnagar: Teacher Recruitment Test candidates had a tough time on Sunday morning due to heavy traffic jam near Algunur Chowk on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

Vehicular traffic came to standstill as a cement-laden lorry hit a car near Algunur crossroads, where both Hyderabad and Warangal routes are divided. Though the vehicle movement halted for two hours, traffic police failed to respond immediately and clear the traffic. Only one constable was present at the spot despite a massive jam.

Many candidates appearing for TRT examination were struck in the traffic as the accident occurred around 9 am. Since TRT was the district-level examination, aspirants from erstwhile Karimnagar district arrived in the town.

Candidates proceeding to their exam centres located along Hyderabad road got panic as they would not be allowed into the hall after 9:45 am. A majority of the candidates were struck in the traffic up to 10:15 am.

Tensed aspirants were seen getting down from autorickshaws and other vehicles and walked for a distance to take another vehicle.

Responding positively to the problems of candidates, local people and drivers of RTC buses tried to clear the way and let some vehicles pass. Understanding the situation, district officials had also extended the time and allowed the candidates even they were late by 30 minutes.

Surprisingly, the transportation of TRT question papers from Karimnagar town to examination centres was also delayed due to the traffic jam. The question papers were also given to the candidates 30 minutes behind the schedule.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a private teacher, Venugopal, faulted the police for not responding immediately. The police, who would show more enthusiasm to halt traffic to make way for VIPs, were least bothered about the problem of unemployed people, he said.

A native of Godavarikhani of Peddapalli district, Venugopal was accompanying his wife who is appearing for TRT.

Another attendant, Tirupati said some of the aspirants went back to home keeping in mind the one-minute rule.