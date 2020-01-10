Traffic Kits for Cyberabad cops

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday distributed ‘Traffic Kits’, which includes a bag, pair of sunglasses, shoes, water bottles and anti-pollution mask, to police personnel to help them manage traffic better.

The distribution programme was held at the Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s Office in Gachibowli. Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar explained the services provided by traffic personnel to the public. He appreciated the personnel for regulating and managing traffic, and checking rash, negligent and drunk driving which resulted in the reduction of crime and accidents.

DCP (Traffic) SM Vijay Kumar said in view of the increasing traffic, the role of the traffic police has become essential. “Traffic police plays an important role in our lives to reach home safely, timely and happily. They execute their duties throughout the year on road in all climatic conditions and help citizens,” the DCP said.

