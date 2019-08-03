Traffic police go the extra mile in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:49 pm 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: With incessant rains lashing the city, the Hyderabad Traffic police are going the extra mile to help the public. Traffic cops are now attending to complaints related to even water loggings and tree collapses on city thoroughfares along with civic authorities.

Traffic police higherups have issued directions to all Station House Officers of Traffic police stations in the city to immediately attend to water loggings and tree falling instances. Around 6,000 traffic policemen are doing the job.

“Directions were issued to attend to waterlogging problems on a warfooting so that the roads are free of water and traffic movement will not be affected,” said DCP (Traffic) K Babu Rao.

The Traffic police personnel posted at the junctions are identifying water discharge outlets and immediately clearing off the plastic or other particles that block the vents when it rains. They have also been provided with towing vehicles (cranes) with equipment like axes, crowbars and spades to use them whenever the need arises during rains.

“During heavy rains, Traffic policemen are mainly focusing on traffic regulation and clearing obstructions for free flow of traffic. All ranks including senior officials are on the roads and monitoring the traffic flow and putting in efforts to clear the whatever obstacles there are,” Babu Rao said, adding that Traffic personnel on the streets were also informing GHMC officials and other government agencies on ground-level problems during the rainy season and suggesting remedial measures too.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter