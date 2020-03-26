Traffic police using ANPR cameras to check violations

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The traffic police are using the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to identify vehicles violating the lockdown restrictions.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (traffic) said to control unnecessary movement and strictly impose ‘within three kilometre’ rule, the police are using ANPR cameras. “After identification, police will book cases against the lockdown violators,” he said.

The police are using artificial intelligence based analytics and video analytics to identify which vehicle and owners are violating the above rule.

Meanwhile the traffic police booked 5,842 non-contact cases on Wednesday in the city against the motorist for violating the rules and detained 224 vehicles during the special drive. A total of 798 cases were registered by the police.

