Traffic restrictions at Begumpet

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Due to the construction of the Road under Bridge (RuB) near Begumpet Railway Station, traffic restrictions will be imposed in the area. The restrictions will be in effect for three days from Friday to Sunday.

The vehicular traffic from Greenlands towards Leelanagar will not be allowed towards Eenadu Events and be diverted towards Greenlands via U-turn underneath the Begumpet flyover to proceed towards Lifestyle building – Greenlands Junction (Right Turn) – D.K. Road ( Right Turn ) – FoodWorld Junction (Right Turn).

Likewise traffic coming from Balkampet, Ameerpet and SR Nagar towards Begumpet Railway Station (via Food World and Leelanagar ) will be diverted towards DK Road – Greenlands Junction – Begumpet Railway Station.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested the motorists to take alternate routes to avoid the inconvenience.

